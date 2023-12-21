Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 2,565,043 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

