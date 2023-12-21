Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 70,048 shares.The stock last traded at 19.62 and had previously closed at 20.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is 17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

