Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Lifted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 556,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

