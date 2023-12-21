Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $24,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PKOH opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

