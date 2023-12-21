Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 3.2 %

PAYX opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

