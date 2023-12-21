Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.70.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Paychex by 72.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.