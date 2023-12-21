Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 5.3 %

PAYX traded down $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,536. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Institutional Trading of Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

