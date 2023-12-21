Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

