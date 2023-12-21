Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 505,812 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.