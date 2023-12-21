Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Down to $127.86

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.86, but opened at $122.25. Paychex shares last traded at $120.27, with a volume of 1,132,489 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.