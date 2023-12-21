PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

