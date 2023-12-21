Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 815 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.