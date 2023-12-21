Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 3,584 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 134,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 10,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

