Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 40 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

