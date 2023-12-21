Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 812 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.8 %

CBU stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

