Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

