Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

