Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $602.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.37 and a 200-day moving average of $537.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

