Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.44 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.