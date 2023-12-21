Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $202,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in State Street were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 2.1 %

State Street stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

