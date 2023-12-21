Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.