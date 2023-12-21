Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 397 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $788.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $694.45 and a 200 day moving average of $692.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

