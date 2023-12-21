Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,384 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

