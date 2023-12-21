PFG Advisors Buys 8,831 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,142,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,467,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,259. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.