PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 144,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,778. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

