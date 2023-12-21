PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOOG traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,840. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $272.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

