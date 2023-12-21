PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.59. 369,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

