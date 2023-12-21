PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after buying an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

