PFG Advisors Has $3.84 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,358. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

