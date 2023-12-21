PFG Advisors Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 809,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

