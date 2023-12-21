PFG Advisors Has $8.66 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 841,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

