PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

