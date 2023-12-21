PFG Advisors Purchases 128,542 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,542 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 451,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

