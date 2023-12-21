PFG Advisors Purchases 3,707 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,082. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

