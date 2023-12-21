PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.25. 836,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.