PFG Advisors Sells 11,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 1,844,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

