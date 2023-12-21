PFG Advisors Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 1,248,416 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

