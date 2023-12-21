PFG Advisors Sells 2,264 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

HON stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.77. 270,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,845. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

