PFG Advisors Sells 2,383 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $7.32 on Thursday, hitting $120.54. 1,947,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

