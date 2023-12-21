PFG Advisors Sells 2,645 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $538.20. 28,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,705. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.92. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

