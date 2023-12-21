PFG Advisors Sells 44 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACN traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.06. The company had a trading volume of 670,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,728. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.