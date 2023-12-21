PFG Advisors Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.39. 228,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,112. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

