PFG Advisors Sells 95 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $575.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,496. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.11 and a 200-day moving average of $492.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $593.00.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.