PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.39. 273,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

