PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Raised by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

PULS stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

