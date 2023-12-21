Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

