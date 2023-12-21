PineStone Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,914 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,432 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.12. The company had a trading volume of 448,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

