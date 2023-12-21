PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 3.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $219,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

