PineStone Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 258.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,071 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.1% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $421,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.57. 337,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61. The stock has a market cap of $396.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

