Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.